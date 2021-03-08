Tyler Public Library to hold one-day-only book sale

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library will hold a one-day-only book sale on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The funds from the sale will help replace copies of materials, item repairs and other collection-related needs.
Books, movies, audiobooks, CDS and records will be sold for the following prices:
- Hardback books: $1
- Paperback books: $.50
- Audiobooks: $2
- CDs & DVDs: $1
- Items by the bag: $5
- Items by the box: $10
