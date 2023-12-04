TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library is hosting their bi-annual book sale from Dec. 14 – 16.

The bi-annual sale from the public library consists of books that have been removed from the collection or donated books that they have chosen to not put into the collection.

The sales from the books help the library to make book replacements, general repairs and materials that the library needs.

The dates and times for the sale are the following:

Date Time Dec. 14 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dec. 15 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dec. 16 10 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Prices for the book sale are as follows: