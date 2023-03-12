TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Municipal Rose Garden was presented with the 2023 Lonestar Legacy Park Award this week for playing a prominent role in the community for over 50 years.

The award, presented by the Texas Recreation and Park Society, was only presented to seven parks or spaces this year. This award has only been given to 72 parks across Texas, including Tyler’s Bergfeld Park, which was given the award in 2014.

“I want to thank all the Tyler Parks and Recreation staff that made this award happen,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Leanne Robinette. “Thanks to Parks Manager José Parga, Rose Garden Superintendent Joe Barboza and Rose Garden Crew Leader Maggie Sanchez and all the crewmembers that work tirelessly to maintain the Garden. Also, special thanks to Kristi Nipp, our Parks Coordinator, for writing the application. We know the Rose Garden is a special, iconic place and it’s nice to have the state recognize its value and history as well.”

A press release said Tyler purchased the land in 1912, construction started with funds from the New Deal’s Work Progress Administration in 1938 and it opened to the public in 1952. According to the City of Tyler, it’s the largest public collection of roses in the United States.