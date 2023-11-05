TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday in Tyler, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary had their annual Christmas sale.

The event started on Friday and ended on Saturday, and had plenty of items festive items like:

Ornaments

Outdoor decorations

Christmas trees

Wreathes

Tree toppers

Dishes

Candles

The money earned from the sale will be used to fund local Salvation Army community programs throughout Smith County.

“We get lots of stuff from estate sales and then people’s donations and we hold them in pods all year long and then we bring them out once a year,” said Jeanette Pritchett, president of Salvation Army’s Woman’s Auxiliary. “The Women’s Auxiliary is an extension of the Salvation Army and our main focus is to make money for the Salvation Army and it all stays here in Smith County.”

Pritchett added that if you’re interested in volunteering, call their office at 903-592-4361 to find out how you can help.