Tyler Salvation Army spreads holiday spirit, provides community Thanksgiving meal

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Salvation Army is making sure no East Texan goes hungry during the holiday.

On Thursday, they fed hundreds of people for their annual community thanksgiving meal.

The event requires the help of many volunteers.

At first, they weren’t sure how they were going to be able to do their annual meal, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But, they said the show must go on.

“We’re doing things a little bit differently this year, you know, to-go meals, you can drive up and get your meals. We’re going out and delivering meals. We’ve got about 75 volunteers that’s been working throughout the week to today to make sure that this happens,” said Jeremy Walker with the Salvation Army.”