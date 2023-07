TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler State Park said they will be hosting their Cryptozoology: Myths and Legends Walk on July 5.

The walk will give park guests the opportunity to learn about “Bigfoot” and “the Lost Elves”, according to Tyler State Park’s website for the walk.

Park officials asked attendees to be dressed for the weather, bring water and be ready for a half-mile walk.

Walkers should meet at 10 a.m. by the Old Truck Trailhead. Visit Tyler State Parks website for maps and more information.