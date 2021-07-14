Tyler to continue putting in sidewalks near elementary school

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler will build sidewalks along two streets near T.J. Austin Elementary School.

The Tyler City Council approved spending $134,317 for a company to build sidewalks along North Palace Avenue from Gentry Parkway to West Queen Street and on North Moore Avenue from West Harmony Street to West Franklin Street.

In 2020, the council approved using money from a Community Development Block Grant on sidewalks near T.J. Austin Elementary School, 105 W Franklin St.

The city previously built two quarter-mile-long sidewalks on the west side of North Moore Avenue from West Harmony Street to West Cochran Street and on the west side of North Palace Avenue from West Franklin Street to West Queen Street.

The suggestion to put in these sidewalks came from a group of T.J. Austin Elementary students in 2015, said information from the city.