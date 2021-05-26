Tyler to replace 982 feet of sewer line that is eroding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler will spend nearly $350,000 to replace and move a 10-inch sewer line that runs along a section of Loop 323.
The line in the 2800 block of SSW Loop 323 is eroding, Environmental Engineer Paul Neuhaus said.
The project includes removing and replacing about 982 linear feet of a gravity sanitary sewer main, re-routing the line and constructing and installing four manholes, the city said.
The City Council unanimously voted to award the contract to A&B Construction LLC.
