Tyler Visitor Center holds grand opening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler held a grand opening for their visitor center Thursday hoping to attract more tourists to the Rose City.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren cut the ribbon at the facility which was originally slated to open last year. For anyone looking to shop or explore the city, the facility is open six days a week in the Plaza Tower.

Visitors can see items celebrating some of Tyler’s traditions and landmarks, including the Texas Rose Parade, the African American Museum and Tyler Junior College, to name a few.

Organizers say they wanted to create a space that made patrons feel right at home.

“This space just naturally started coming together and we’re just really excited,” Tyler Main Street Director Amber Varona said. “If you step in here, it is totally creating the vibe we were wanting and anticipating where you feel welcomed coming here, you feel inspired, and you get how passionate our community is for our area.”

Organizers also gave visitors the chance to come outside to grab a bite to eat while celebrating a milestone for the city.

Main Street, Liberty Hall, Visit Tyler and Heart of Tyler all made the move to the Plaza Tower.