Tyler’s Goodman Museum needs vital repairs. Price tag: $827,600

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Over $800,000 is needed to make key repairs and renovations to the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum.

Friends of the Goodman, a volunteer group, is seeking to raise the money through donations that will also give donors access to events at the historic home, 624 N. Broadway Ave., and membership in the group.

The home was built in 1859 and over the many decades has been enlarged and modified. It was later donated by the family to the city to be maintained as a museum.

THE PROJECT

“The Goodman Museum is in great need of repairs to the exterior of the home,” says a Friends of the Goodman page on the city’s website. “In … 2020, an estimated $827,600 was needed to replace water-damaged wood, repaint the exterior and repair the roof, the foundation and the historic shutters.”

The Goodman Museum relies on donations for its day-to-day operations and repairs, the information said. The restoration project has five phases.

Foundation and masonry repairs: $26,793 Roofing repairs: $431,428 Shutter and exterior siding repairs: $122,232 Flooring and concrete repairs: $159,895 Painting of house and other projects: $87,252

So far, Friends of the Goodman has raised about half of the money needed for Phase 1, according to the information.

Those who would like to join Friends of the Goodman or make a direct donation to help preserve the museum can do so by clicking here or calling 903-531-1286.

THE HOME/MUSEUM

According to information from Friends of the Goodman, The Goodman-LeGrand Museum was the first property in Smith County to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been a Texas Historic Landmark since 1964.

The home was built in 1859 on the highest point of a nine-acre tract of land. It was originally a one-story, four-room house for Samuel Gallatin Smith. When the Civil War broke out in 1861, he sold the house to the Franklin N. Gary family. After the war, in 1866, Dr. Samuel Adams Goodman purchased the house.

His son, Dr. William Jeffries Goodman, a local doctor and Civil War surgeon, bought the house from his father and moved in with his new bride, Mary Priscilla Gaston Goodman, in 1867. The Goodman family made the house their home for 73 years.

Goodman’s oldest daughter, Sallie, married James H. LeGrand in 1893 and he moved into her family home at that time. Sallie inherited the house in 1921 and upon her death in 1939, she bequeathed the estate to the City of Tyler to be open as a museum.

Records show that the Goodman-LeGrand House has undergone a number of renovations. The second story was added around 1880. In 1926, the house was transformed from a Texas Colonial/Italianate architectural style to a Classic/Greek Revival style with projecting circular porticos and two -story columns.

EVENTS AT THE GOODMAN

The Goodman is traditionally the site of several events including: