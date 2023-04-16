TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler reopened Noble E. Young park on Saturday after making some upgrades. The grand opening was held on Saturday; visitors and the city celebrated the improvements.

Changes include new restrooms, art murals, a new walking trail, outdoor gym, bike park, new picnic tables, benches and pavilions.

“This is one of the things I wanted to do and I promised my constituents that when I got elected that this was one of the parks that I wanted to see renovated and I’m glad to see it finally come to fruition,” said Broderick McGee, City of Tyler councilman.

The community development block grant program provided funding for the new park upgrades.