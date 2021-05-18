Tyler’s ‘smart’ parking meters have multiple pay methods, convenient app features

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — No coins for the parking meter. No problem.

The city of Tyler has installed more of the Smart Meters downtown that let people pay with credit cards and through an app as well as by feeding coins into the meter.

The city expanded use of the meters after installing some around the downtown square in October 2019. More Smart Meters were installed last month after the city received positive feedback from citizens, said a statement from the city.

The meters accept coins, VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards payments through the app.

The Park Smarter app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and on Google Play People can use the app to find parking spaces and increase meter time remotely. The app reminds people when their parking time is about to expire.

“The parking meters assist with the rotation of vehicles throughout the day and translate into more customers for the business in downtown,” said Amber Varona, Main Street director. “Through this process, Main Street reduced the amount of metered parking by more than 100 spots, with the purpose of providing more free parking and focusing the metered ones on our high trafficked retail areas.”

With the upgrades, the parking rate is $1 an hour.

The meters are active 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. During other times, parking is free. Parking also is also free at the Fair Plaza parking garage at Broadway and Elm streets.