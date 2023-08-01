TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The United Way of Smith County held its 83rd campaign event on Tuesday at United Way headquarters at the Woman’s Building in Tyler.

According to United Way, the event was sponsored by Henry & Peters. At the conclusion of the program, United Way Campaign Chairman Ward Huey announced a $2.2-million goal for the 2023 campaign.

“We’re excited to begin another campaign to meet essential needs in Smith County,” said Huey. “We’re thankful for a strong network of local nonprofits that address the health, education, financial stability and safety of our neighbors in need, and the donors who step up each year to fund their programs.”

During the program, United Way leaders and volunteers spotlighted the organization’s Community Pillar sponsors as well as the network of partner agencies that receive program funding from the annual campaign, the organization said in a release.

The Patterson Auto Group in Tyler also donated a Volkswagen Jetta to the campaign. According to United Way, anyone pledging $5 or more per week to the campaign is automatically entered in the drawing for the Jetta.

“The kickoff event provides us the opportunity to recognize our great volunteers as well as our Community Pillar sponsor companies who cover the expense to run the campaign,” added James Sheridan, United Way Board Chairman. “Thanks to Community Pillars and other event sponsors, every penny donated through employee campaigns, online giving, leadership gifts and other fundraisers is allocated to local programs that offer a hand up to those in crisis.”

Each year, 1 in 4 people living in Smith County are helped through the efforts of the local nonprofit programs funded by the United Way of Smith County, according to the group. Please contact Mary Foster at 903-360-0043 or email mfoster@uwtyler.org for more information.