UPDATE: Lufkin hopes to have water restored by end of day Thursday

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Water is expected to be restored in Lufkin by Thursday afternoon.

“Thanks to the generosity of local businessmen and private citizens, we were able to get industrial generators brought in by 18-wheeler from Houston late last (Wednesday) night,” said Jessica Pebsworth, city communications director. “Our crews then worked into the morning hours amid 20-degree temps to get four of our water wells pumping again. That means our water supply is currently recovering.”

The city’s boil water notice remains in effect.

“It is imperative that citizens continue to conserve water until we have all of our wells back up and fully functioning,” she said. “We expect that to happen once power has been fully restored.”

In coordination with Brookshire Brothers grocery chain, the city is giving out bottled water at Pitser Garrison Convention Center, 601 N. Second St.

Citizens can drive through and pick up two cases of water per vehicle at no cost.