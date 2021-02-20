UPDATE: Some Whitehouse residents should begin getting water Sunday morning

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Whitehouse said Saturday that all six of its water wells came back online and are pumping water into the storage tanks.

“While we have a long way to go to get fully operational, this is a huge step forward,” the statement said.

The city plans throughout Saturday night to pump as much water as possible into elevated and ground storage tanks and then on Sunday begin putting water into the water distribution system.

“As early as tomorrow (Sunday), we expected that some of our customers will have water,” the statement said. “Please know that who specifically will have water service is determined by a myriad of factors including elevation, proximity to storage tanks, any breaks in the lines, or leaks.”

As service is restored the city will begin flushing the lines and continue to do so over several days.

“Service will be intermittent as our system comes back online,” the statement said.

Once pressure is fully restored, residents need to run faucets for a few minutes to ensure lines are functioning properly.

“If each and every Whitehouse resident does their very best to make this community effort a success, we will be able to continue to provide water to the entire city on our way to returning to full capacity,” the statement said.

Those who have a water leak or see water main break, can call 903-510-7500, during business hours and 903-245-8274 during other times.