UPDATE: Tyler continuing to repair water problems, working to clear streets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After making repairs to the water supply system, officials believe the city of Tyler will be able to meet the water needs of residents by Friday.

“Power remains on at the Lake Palestine pump station and treated water is pumping into the city’s main lines,” a statement from the city said. “We anticipate we will be able to meet current water demand levels by Friday if all benchmarks are met and if residents continue to conserve water.”

The city’s boil water notice remains in effect.

The said that on Thursday and Friday, crews will be working to repair water main breaks at:

3393 SSW Loop 323

2629 Bateman Ave.

1717 Sequoia Drive

1821 Sequoia Drive

E. Fifth St. and Mahon Ave.

1300 Mahon Ave.

1201 Tipton Ave.

3400 Woodbine Blvd.

2700 Old Bullard Road

314 N. Gaston Ave.

“Customers should expect low or inconsistent water pressure as the system stabilizes,” the city said.

Those who do not have power not because of freezing pipes should contact the Water Service Center at 903-531-1285 during business hours.

If the power goes out again or if there is a “sharp increase in utilization,” it could take longer to fully restore water, the statement said.

City sanding crews on Thursday were concentrating on sanding and de-icing bridges, overpasses, streets near hospitals and other facilities that provide essential services.

Residents are being urged Thursday to stay off roadways, which are still hazardous, the city statement said.