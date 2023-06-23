UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — In Upshur County, roughly a thousand households are still without power. This week, Upshur County and local businesses offered several cooling stations and other resources throughout the areas affected. Those resources are now winding down.

Listed below are some resources that members of the community can still take advantage of:

Emergency Management Operations will continue operating at the Gilmer Civic Center through Friday June 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The state team will continue to operate from the civic center through sometime next week.

Diana and Ore City will not be open Friday and any residents in these areas are urged to come to Gilmer Civic Center for any assistance.

The Gilmer Civic Center will have snacks during the day and a hot meal at 5:30 p.m. Friday June 23. This will be the last meal they will provide for the public.

The Public POD (Point of Distribution) will be open for the last day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yamboree Exhibit Building for residents to continue to drive through and pick up water, ice, and MRE’s. They will stop operations at the POD at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23.

There will be four dumpsters in the county for residents to discard spoiled food. These will be scheduled for pick up Wednesday, June 28.