ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) — The community continues to provide support in Upshur County as several towns are recovering from the tornadoes that ripped through East Texas late Monday night. The Gilmer Civic Center is one of several donation centers helping victims of the recent tornadoes.

“We’re scheduling for the intake and distribution of different goods so it’ll be done in an orderly fashion,” said volunteer Richard Spruiell.

The New Beginnings Baptist Church set up a huge system for families to go and take what they need. Victims are in need of things we may take for granted like blankets or even a place to shower. One of the pastors at New Beginnings say they need all the help they can get.

“Most of what we need right now are really volunteers. People willing to show up, sign in, and just be open minded and say ‘Where can you put me?’” said pastor Matt Darby.

There is also a strong need for heavy machinery. A lot of debris has been cut up and gathered and are now laying in piles in people’s yards.

A Gilmer volunteer said none of this would be possible without the help of the East Texas community.

“I don’t think it would get done without all the people,” said volunteer Celena Kirbow. “They are driving through and it’s beyond anything I could imagine all the devastation. So many people coming together has been amazing.”

There is also an area where people are bringing their pets and livestock until they figure things out.

The Ore City Police Department and City Hall are needing batteries, towels, flashlights and more. You can drop the donations off at the Ore City Police station or City Hall.