TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Upshur County Literacy Council (UCLC) is requesting donations from the community after their building was damaged.

Last year, UCLC had a pipe burst from their upper part of the building, leaking down through the ceiling, ultimately causing it to collapse onto the floor and cause damage to several areas inside. Now, they are asking for donations and supplies as the repairs take place.

“We are currently at the end of the repairs and will be able to move back into our building at the end of July or beginning of August. During the course of the repairs, there were several issues that were discovered by our contractor that were not covered by our insurance house leveling and plumbing,” said Upshur County Literacy Council.

Upshur County Literacy Council said that the donations will go towards things such as an exterior door, ceiling fans, cabinet hardware, kitchen and bathroom faucets, a microwave and bookcases. Carolyn Williams, director of the council, explained the needs of the organization.

“We had a loss of some tables. We lost at least two computers. This one here is running a little slow, but it’s functioning. Those are the things that we need… any office supplies… If somebody has got an exterior door, we don’t care what color it is, we’ll paint it. We just need an exterior door,” said Williams.

The council said that they have had to spend a large amount of their savings to fix what they could.

“As a result, we have had to spend about $25,000 of our savings to proceed with the repairs,” said UCLC.

If you would like more information about Upshur County Literacy Council, you can visit their website here.