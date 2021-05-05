Upshur County Sheriff’s Office to hold open house May 18

GILMER, Texas — The public can learn more about how the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office operates during an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18
“The sheriff’s office will provide booths/stations to showcase the agency’s equipment and capabilities including our new communications room, patrol, criminal investigations, drug enforcement, drone, K-9, jail and other services,” the announcement said.
At 11 a.m., the department will recognize businesses and people who have supported the department with donations.
The office is located at 405 Titus St. in Gilmer.
