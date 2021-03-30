Uptown Cheapskate resale clothing store coming to Tyler very soon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Fashionistas, get your shopping bags ready because another resale shop is coming to East Texas.

Uptown Cheapskate will be opening their 20th location in the Lone Star State in the French Quarter Shopping Center in Tyler.

They’ve already started construction inside the building, located at 4540 S Broadway Avenue.

Store officials say they hope to hope to be open to buy items by mid-April, and opening fully to sell and buy items by June or July.

STORE’S HISTORY

In 2009, the first Uptown Cheapskate opened its doors for business in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, they have more than 80 locations in 23 different states.

Every year, the store hosts two annual Charity Fill-A-Bag Sales at our local stores, which goes to support buildOn, an organization that builds schools in developing countries. These Fill-A-Bag Sales are exactly what they sound like: customers pay a small donation (around $20) and are able to stuff as many items into the bag as they can – and all of the money goes directly to buildOn.

Since 2015, they’ve raised more than $560,000 to build more than 15 schools in developing countries such as:

Mali

Burkina Fason

Senegal

Haiti

Nepal

Malawi

Nicaragua

Want to find a store near you? Use their store finder here.