UT Health gives new parents the best stocking stuffers ever

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Babies born at UT Health Tyler this month are going home with a special gift this holiday season. UT Health East Texas is presenting all new mothers with hand-sewn stockings embroidered with the UT Health East Texas logo.

Cassie and Tim Ables were among new parents who received a stocking. One came with the birth of their daughter Emma Rose Ables on Dec. 15. Emma weighed in at 8 lbs. and measured 21 inches.

The oversized felt stockings were hand sewn by members of the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.