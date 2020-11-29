UT Health Tyler to light tree in virtual ceremony Tuesday night

by: Danny Mogle

UT Health will light its Christmas tree Tuesday. Courtesy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Tyler will hold a virtual ceremony on Tuesday to light its 40-foot Christmas tree.

The ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. The tree is located in front of the hospital, 1000 S. Beckham Ave.

In past years, the ceremony was open to the public but this year it will be streamed live on the UT Health Facebook page, said information from the hospital system. Health officials are urging people to avoid groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A quartet from East Texas Symphony Orchestra will play holiday songs during the ceremony, the information said.

