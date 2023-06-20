TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler won sixth place in a civil engineering competition this year by building a concrete canoe.

At this year’s American Society of Civil Engineering (ASCE) National Concrete Canoe Competition, UT Tyler finished in the top 10. The student chapter advanced to nationals after winning with their entry, “Camoo.”

UT Tyler placed sixth overall, fourth place in oral presentation, sixth place in technical report and eighth place in the final product.

“We tied for the highest finish from a Texas school across the more than 35 years of national competition –– this is the third top 10 finish from the state ever,” said faculty adviser Dr. Michael McGinnis, UT Tyler professor and civil engineering department chair. “It was exciting for us to be back at nationals, and I could not be prouder of our group.”

UT Tyler 2022-23 team members are Esther Fajardo of Longview; Omar Acuña of Marshall; Hannah McGinnis of Tyler; Angel Suarez of Mineola; Bradley Smith of Waxahachie; Bryan Gluck of Jacksonville; Chandler Hosch of Giddings; Christopher McMillan of Gilmer; Ernesto Colorado of Henderson; Gerardo Perez of Terrell; Karen Rivera of Gladewater; Keagan Rios of Caddo Mills; Luis Ortiz of Kaufman; Manuel Salazar of Sherman; Mason Mattern of Elkhart; Riley Christian of Lindale; Russell Rinehart of Longview; Samuel Acuña of Marshall; Steven Luna of Mount Pleasant; Tyrus Krueger of Kingwood; Victory Amos-Nwankwo of Houston; Zachary Wilson of Abilene; and Lidia Cabrera and Samuel Gentry, both of Tyler.