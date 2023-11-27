TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler’s Meadows Gallery is featuring art from five fine arts students in their fall Senior exhibition.

Titled Threads of Life and Introspection, the Meadows Gallery’s 2023 fall Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition is featuring art from five Bachelor of Fine Arts degree candidates.

A public reception will be hosted on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the gallery featuring artist talks.

Luis Perez of Longview utilizes oil painting and printmaking to highlight spirituality and intimacy while paying homage to their Mexican heritage.

Artist Luis Perez, courtesy of UT Tyler

Nicole Hawthorn of Longview uses the mediums of ceramics and printmaking, seeking to invoke the feeling of nostalgia using imagery of animals and memorable objects.

Artist Nichole Hawthorn, courtesy of UT Tyler

Nyxx Kane of Wills Points creates cityscapes with oil painting, exploring the feeling of comfort amongst discomfort.

Artist Nyxx Kane, courtesy of UT Tyler

Sara Smith of Tyler uses oil painting and ceramic sculpture to call upon the ideas of materialism and repressed memory.

Artist Sara Smith, courtesy of UT Tyler

Alex Sanders of Louisiana uses animals as their subject matter in works of mixed media sculpture to focus the concepts of life, death and fear.

Artist Alex Sanders, courtesy of UT Tyler

The artists works will be on display at the Meadows Gallery until Dec. 8. The Meadows Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as by special appointment.