Veteran organization holds event in East Texas to raise awareness about mental health, raise funds

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A local veteran organization was raising money for mental health awareness at ETX Brewing Company on Saturday.

Post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury are the two leading causes of veteran suicide in the United States.

It is reported that 22 veterans take their own life every day.

Unfortunately, Robert Rodhe was one of the veterans that passed away too soon.

His mother spoke about how Mission 22 wants to help veterans deal with their problems and prevent suicides.

“100 percent of the proceeds will go to Mission 22. We’re selling raffle tickets, shirts on auction,” said Barbie Rohde, a mother of a veteran.

By giving a pair of boots or donating $37, East Texans can support veterans.

The Mission 22 event will run until 10 p.m. and organizers highly encourage people to drop by.