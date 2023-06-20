TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Workforce Solutions East Texas is hosting the Veterans Job Fair, a special event dedicated to supporting veterans in the Tyler area.

The Veterans Job Fair will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tyler Workforce Solutions East Texas office at 4100 Troup Highway, Tyler.

Workforce Solutions said the job fair aims to provide veterans with opportunities to explore career paths and connect with employers. The event is partnered with the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission and CampV.

Participants will meet with over 40 leading companies and organizations and explore a range of opportunities across various industries. A release said veterans will receive priority service at the Workforce Solutions East Texas booth, ensuring they have access to support.

Job candidates can also connect with fellow veterans to expand their professional network.

The Veterans Job Fair is open to the public. Workforce Solutions of East Texas encourages attendees to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress professionally.

An employer list can be found here.