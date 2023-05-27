TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Larry Barnes is a Marine Corps and Army Veteran, today he joined Army Veteran Mike Morgan at The Boulders at Lake Tyler for their Memorial Day services. He said most people see the weekend as a celebration but since serving our country he sees things differently.

“To me, it’s mourning our dead, the veterans,” said Larry Barnes, Marine Corps and Army Veteran.

“It’s just to remember the ones that have fallen behind us and the ones that are in the service now that have fallen, we mourn with them, not a happy day. it’s a day to mourn, you know, for those that have passed,” said Mike Morgan, Vietnam War Army Veteran.

The day started with a flyover and a presentation of the colors with the help of Barnes and Morgan. Special guest former United States Representative Louie Gohmert shared stories of a veteran’s time at war. Barnes said it was a great time of remembrance.

“I know they want everybody to have a good time, you know, go barbecue, you know, eat with your family, but please go out and visit the graveyard with the veterans and stuff,” said Barnes.

Both Barnes and Morgan go out every year and place flags on veterans’ graves.

“We tried to get all the veterans who have served to be shown and that’s the reason we do this kind of stuff,” said Morgan.

Doing it all to make sure every man and woman that has served the country is remembered forever.