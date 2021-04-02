VIDEO: Children enjoy egg hunt at Woldert Park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Dozens of families gathered at Woldert Park in Tyler on Friday for an Easter Egg hunt.

The event was sponsored by the Rose City Queenz and Uncut Ryderz motorcycle clubs and community organizations.

Torsha Bowie, one of the organizers, said the event was “all about the children.”

LOOKING FOR EASTER ACTIVITIES

“Especially with everything going on, and what we have been through with the pandemic, there has not been a whole lot that the kids have been able to do,” she said. “Since the governor has opened back up the state, we have been doing as much as we can to give them something to do where it is safe and they don’t have to worry about watching each other’s back.”

She said the reward was seeing the smiles on children’s faces.