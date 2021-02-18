VIRAL VIDEO: Who says Tyler can’t be a snowboarder’s paradise

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Samuel Richmann and his friend Trey Dillon knew exactly what to do when Tyler got hit with about 7 inches of snow on Monday.

Richmann, who grew up in northern Arizona around snow and loves snowboarding, converted one of his skateboards into a snowboard.

And that’s when the fun began.

Richmann attached a rope to the back of his Tesla and with Dillon behind the wheel took a wild ride through snow covered streets of downtown Tyler.

Richmann is an owner of Cafe 1948, located on the downtown square, and Lightbox Collective, a video production company. He and Dillon thought it would make a cool video showing Richmann flying across the snow.

“We thought it would be fun,” Richmann said.

At one point, Richmann is seen hanging on as the car goes south on College Avenue past Tyler Public Library.

Richamnn says he knew what he was doing and that it is not a good idea for anyone who is not an experienced snowboarder to do what he did.

“This was fairly safe because this was packed snow,” Richmann told KETK.