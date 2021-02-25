Virlanda Stanton: Tyler’s Golden Rose

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As Black History Month comes to an end, KETK has highlighted African Americans in the Tyler community. On Thursday, KETK focused on the Tyler Golden Rose herself, Virlanda Stanton.

Stanton is known as an actress, singer and motivational speaker.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of “Virlanda Stanton Day.” Smith County leaders initially named Feb. 3, 2011 in honor of Stanton.

In addition to having a day named after her, Stanton also received a key to the city and was given the street name “Virlanda Lane East and West.”

Stanton credited her hometown for a lot of her success she had over the years.

“I just want to make the people of Tyler and in my community proud of me. That’s why I do what I do. No matter where I am, if I travel abroad or where I go I’m always talking about Tyler Texas,” said Stanton.

Stanton will have a book coming out called “Souled Out Volume 2.”