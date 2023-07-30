TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The W. T Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler hosted the East Texas Bridal Expo for the first time on Saturday.

Over 90 wedding vendors were showcased at the expo and this year’s show also featured a “Man Cave” for future grooms to hang out in while their brides-to-be explored all the various aspects of wedding planning.

The former owner of the expo, Joyce Crawford, explained how much this means especially for future wedding vendors.

“That’s one thing we do, we get a wide variety of people, we don’t want this to be a show where it’s all just venues and all just photographers. We want a variety so that when the bride walks in she gets inspired. We want her to make an engagement memory,” Crawford said.

The expo has been held in Tyler for over ten years.