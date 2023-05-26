TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Walk On’s Local Restaurant Marketing Coordinator Emily Black stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their new rewards program.

The updated loyalty program, which launched last week, uses a dollar-per-point system for rewards and has exclusive first-looks at merch, birthday opportunities, referral bonuses and more.

“Our atmosphere that we provide and the employees that we have added to our team is what puts us over the top,” Black said. “They’re the ones in there making the experience tailored to the guest.”

Walk On’s is located at 6523 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.