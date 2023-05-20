MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Jason Herring moved to Mineola in his 7th-grade year in school. Since then he has started a business and made the city his home.

“It’s my life, and so I want to celebrate it as best I can, and it’s just really cool to be a part of it, I never thought I’d be the person organizing things for an event like this,” said Jason Herring, owner, CowBurners BBQ & Taproom.

He organized and sponsored a beard contest for community members, and he says it was just the start of an amazing day,

“It’s really cool having the music going, the parade was amazing, we had a lot of really cool old cars in it, there were all the kids in the civic organizations in there, that was really nice,” said Herring.

City of Mineola Marketing and Tourism Director Owen Tiner said the city wanted to do something special for the 150th celebration.

“We wanted to kick something really big in May, kids are getting out of school, we had this time capsule that they were going to be digging up, so we kind of built a lot of stuff around that and it just exploded,” said Tiner.

Saturday morning started with a 5k, disc golf and then a parade. Children laughed, candy was thrown and Tiner got to spend it with his dad.

“I got to see my dad in the parade, I haven’t seen him in a parade in a very long time, that was kind of cool, my dad’s Mr. Sesquicentennial this year, so that’s kind of a cool thing for me to be in my position, but I also get to celebrate with him, ” said Tiner.

Instead of having just vendors that are selling items, Tiner wanted something unique to Mineola.

“Every one of these tents that you’re seeing there, is something that has to do with our community,” said Tiner.

Herring says the community is the heart of the city and that’s why it’s important to celebrate this huge milestone together.

“I have this thing we’ve said since we opened our restaurant is ‘We are Mineola’ and I feel like, you know, everybody here today is Mineola and it’s really cool to be a part of that town and a part of that stuff,” said Herring.

Herring said he can’t wait to see what Mineola does next.