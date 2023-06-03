TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Summer isn’t officially here yet, but it is already feeling like it and people are hitting the pools to cool off. In Tyler on Saturday, the Fun Forest Pool opened up to let East Texans enjoy the water. They were met with a line of people eagerly waiting for them to open.

“The place has been here for years, it used to be an Olympic-sized pool, but now we’ve made it where it’s more family-friendly and more people can access it,” said Kandice Johnson, recreation manager of Fun Forest Pool.

Among some of the children was Amelia Espinoza who comes to enjoy the water every year with her family and she said it’s always the best part of the summer.

“We get to make a lot of memories in the pool,” said Amelia Espinoza, swimmer.

“All the smiles on the kid’s faces when they walk in there, so excited, earlier, we had a little girl dress up as a mermaid, it was the cutest thing, it’s just the memories that the families make,” said Johnson.

She says her favorite part is the pool and all the slides, but she isn’t really a fan of the splash pad.

“Over here you could really just get wet,” said Espinoza.

Her friend Nayah Cervantes added why the pool is her favorite too.

“Swimming around and going underwater,” said Cervantes.

Both girls said the Fun Forest Pool is great for the whole family and there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s a bunch of like activities and stuff to do over here,” said Espinoza.

“And that makes kids entertained,” said Cervantes.

The Fun Forest Pool said there are some things you need to know before you jump in.

“Like no cotton in the pool, that’s just to preserve the maintenance of the pool, and that way we don’t have to shut it down for any maintenance issues,” said Johnson.

Outside food and drinks are not allowed but there is a concession stand on site that sells chips, water and sodas. Fun Forest will be open Wednesday through Sunday and it is $1 for residents and $2 for non-residents to get in. It’s important to know the pool is cash only.

For more information, visit the City of Tyler online.