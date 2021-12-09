‘We had to do something’: Nacogdoches officers hold fundraiser for deputy battling heart failure

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Peace Officers Association (NCPOAA) is holding a fundraiser to help a Nacogdoches sheriff’s deputy who is battling heart failure. Patrick Martin became sick with a severe respiratory infection in the fall.

“Deputy Martin is a great guy, so it hit us all hard when he got sick,” said Nacogdoches County Peace Officer Association President Sgt. Russell Wright. “We knew we had to do something to help him and his family.”

On Friday, East Texans can participate in the barbecue food event that will help Martin and his family with their medical bills and living expenses. The benefit is happening at 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the Nacogdoches County Expo Center.

Racks BBQ is providing pulled pork with beans and potato salad for $10 per plate. The company is run by Wright and a sheriff’s deputy.

Only cash and checks will be accepted during the benefit. Residents can make preorders by calling Ginger Pruitt at 936-560-7776, or emailing her at gpruitt@nac-sheriff.com. Wright said they bought enough food to sell 1,000 plates.

The Nacogdoches County Peace Officers Association is accepting donations for the family through the CashApp account $NCPOAA, as well as the Venmo account @NCPOAA. An account has also been set up for the family at Commercial Bank.

In November, Martin became sick with human metapneumovirus. This is a respiratory illness similar to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The infection went into his bloodstream and his heart and caused severe damage.

His condition was so severe, at one point while Martin was in the hospital, his heart was only working at 18% capacity. Martin was hospitalized for weeks. Then, he was given a defibrillator vest and sent home to heal. However, his condition became worse.

By the end of November doctors told him he would need surgery to have a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) implanted. This medical device is a mechanical pump used to help the lower left chamber of the heart work properly to circulate blood, said the NCPOAA. The device is only temporary since Martin is being added to a list to receive a heart transplant.

“This is a hard time for someone who’s been part of our family at the sheriff’s office for eight years,” said Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges. “Pat and his family have been in our hearts and prayers since this started. We’ll do anything we can to support him.”

Martin joined the sheriff’s office in 2013. Martin’s illness was difficult on the family because the deputy’s wife had health issues as well.

“They’re both just tremendous people and are blessings to our community,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking that they’re going through this.”

The NCPOAA is a non-profit organization open to any and all law-enforcement professionals working or living in Nacogdoches County.