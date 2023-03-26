WELLS, Texas (KETK) – The city of Wells is hosting their 59th annual Homecoming parade, an entire day devoted to the town with a new theme every year. This year’s theme is a circus theme and it is not just a school event, it’s a whole town event.

“This the biggest thing this community sees. We look forward to it every single year, all year. We put a lot of work into it. Every, like our entire town comes out for this and this is probably the one event that they all come to,” Kayla White, chairperson of the publicity committee said.

All the proceeds from the ticket sales, the fish fry and the dance are used to fund community projects.

Students from the seventh to 12th grade, will also be competing to raise the most money. The students that collect the most money will be crowned king and queen for 2023.