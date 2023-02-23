TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 14, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for Jan. 2023. The report showed that the consumer price index continues to rise.

The report said the index for meats, poultry, and fish, increased .7% over the month of January, as the index for eggs rose 8.5%. The report also shows the energy index rose 2%, as the gasoline index increased 2.4% over the month.

Karen Swenson, the executive director of the Greater East Texas Community Action Program shared that they provide energy assistance and weatherization services for several counties throughout East Texas to vulnerable populations.

“It’s been profound, it is not just something that is a little bit of an impact, and you witness it when you go to the grocery store because you see how the cost of food has gone up all other expenses have gone up as well. We help assistance with utility bills, we are seeing electric and heating bills that are up to $700-$1000 dollars,” said Swenson.

If you need help, you can apply on their website, here.

According to “No Kid Hungry,” rural Texans are struggling particularly hard, 40% of parents and 44% of rural respondents have experienced one or more symptoms of food insecurity in the past 12 months.

East Texas Food Bank offers food pantries and there are other assistance programs available, for more info click here.

East Texas Cares Resource Center, offers care management, a food pantry, and counseling services.

Texas Health and Human Services also offers assistance to those in need.