LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Labor Day is a 129-year-old holiday that celebrates the achievements of the US workforce and East Texans of all ages are celebrating it out on Lake Palestine.

High school freshman, Kinley Haba guessed what the holiday is about.

“Labor day is where laborers get a day off”, said Haba.

Others who’ve worked for decades are just grateful to have a three day weekend.

“Its a day I look forward to celebrating and spending time with family and friends and of course being off work,” said Felisa Roberson.

Military veteran Jim Beggerly said it’s a day to celebrate the sacrifices and contributions of the past.

“A labor force that delivers products, we like that, and the military understands that and salutes it,” said Jim Beggerly.

Starting back in the late 19th century, the labor movement pushed for better working conditions, rights and fair wages.

“I think it’s amazing, I wish they would include Fridays. I wish they would add Fridays into this and give us the Friday, Saturday and Sunday off for another day of off work, ” said Roberson.

Families celebrate the day by barbecuing, relaxing and reeling in fish.

Beggerly explained that Labor Day marks a turning point for fishermen.

“As we get into the cooler fall weather, the water temperature will decrease, the fishes metabolism, their activity, will increase and fishing will get better,” said Beggarly.

For most people Labor Day marks the end of summer, the start of the NFL season and the fashion statement of not wearing white after Labor Day.

“I still kind of do my own thing from time to time but yeah for the most part, I wouldn’t wear white after today,” said Roberson.

This day is ultimately to remember and celebrate those accomplishments that are still used today.

The labor movement also accomplished a work free weekend, 8 hour days and made advances towards child labor laws.