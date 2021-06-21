Whitehouse PD giving out gun locks to promote ‘responsible firearm ownership’

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The Whitehouse Police Department is giving out gun locks at its station, 101 Bascom Road.
“Do not worry, we are not asking questions,” said a posting on the department’s Facebook page. “We only want to help keep children safe.”
The department is providing the gun locks in partnership with the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Project ChildSafe as a way to “spread the message of responsible firearm ownership.”
The gun locks are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.