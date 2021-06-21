Whitehouse PD giving out gun locks to promote ‘responsible firearm ownership’

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The Whitehouse Police Department is giving out gun locks at its station, 101 Bascom Road.

“Do not worry, we are not asking questions,” said a posting on the department’s Facebook page. “We only want to help keep children safe.”

The department is providing the gun locks in partnership with the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Project ChildSafe as a way to “spread the message of responsible firearm ownership.”

The gun locks are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.