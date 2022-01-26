WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Police Department has made a “safe exchange” spot for purchases made on online platforms and to conduct child custody exchanges.

The Whitehouse Police Department said that with the growth of items being sold on online platforms, criminals have begun to take advantage of this.

The safe spot is a location that has 24-hour recorded video surveillance from several angles. It allows people from anywhere, not just Whitehouse, to have a safe spot to meet and exchange purchases of items online and child custody exchanges.

The department said that after hours exchanges will require appointments as time allows.

The “safe exchange spot” is located in the parking lot of the Whitehouse Police Department at 101 Bascom Road on the east side of the police station. The “safe exchange spots” are the blue outlined parking spots with signs marking the location.

For more information, call 903-510-7550.