Whitehouse woman celebrates first Mother’s Day as adoptive mom

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse woman is celebrating this Mother’s Day as her first as an adoptive mom.

Brittany McMahon has three biological children– 4-year-old Weston, 13-year-old Mahalia and 14-year-old Colton. She adopted 2-year-old Tucker in November 2020, just five days after his birth.

“From the moment I laid eyes on him it was just like he was my child,” Brittany said.

This Mother’s Day, the family went to Bethel Bible Church where Brittany’s husband, Adam, is a worship leader. After the service, the family enjoyed each others company at home.

“My wife is, you know, on the list of moms, she’s one of the better ones,” Adam said.

For Mother’s Day, Brittany received flowers, cards and even a necklace with all her kids names on it, though she said none of those gifts compare to getting Tucker’s adoption papers.

As happy as she is to celebrate the holiday, Brittany said she feels sympathy for Tucker’s birth mother who can’t spend time with him for Mother’s Day.

“Unfortunately, Tucker isn’t able to know, or ever has met, his biological mother,” Brittany said. “I picked Tucker up from the hospital when he was just five days old. Because of choices, he hasn’t actually ever met her.”

The family fostered children for several years before they decided to adopt.

When asked what it means to be a mother in three words, Brittany said: joy, love and giving.