WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — Winnsboro Center for the Arts is showcasing the expressiveness and creativity of local women in their annual exhibition called “Women in the Arts.”

This year, over 70 women have created 132 pieces for the exhibition, according to Winnsboro Center for the Arts. “Women in the Arts” will last Wednesday to Saturday through Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Winnsboro. The art show is free and open to the public.

Donna Page, the Exhibition co-coordinator, said “the artists range in age from 16 to 80, and most hail from the Winnsboro area and other cities in Northeast Texas.” She also said that the artistic mediums included in the show are “paintings, ceramics, mosaics, jewelry, pottery, photography, quilting and mixed media.”

The artwork is going to be for sale with a wide range of prices from $20 to $2,000. A percentage of sales goes to the nonprofit Winnsboro Center for the Arts to help serve Northeast Texas communities through educational programming, cultural experiences and entertainment, according to Winnsboro Center for the Arts.

For more information visit their website here or call (903) 342-0686.