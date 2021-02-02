Women’s Fund awards $300,000 in grants to nonprofits who help people in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Six nonprofit agencies received a portion of $329,480 in grants awarded Tuesday night by the Women’s Fund of Smith County.

Because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the announcements were made via Facebook instead during a ceremony.

The following grant awards were announced during Tuesday’s broadcast.

Bethesda Clinic, $68,980: The ministry provides healthcare to uninsured or underinsured low-income residents. The money will be used to provide gynecological services and equipment.

Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, $62,000: The money will replace funding historically raised through events the organization canceled due to the pandemic. The center helps child victims of physical and sexual abuse.

St. Paul Children’s Services, $45,000: St. Paul Children’s Foundation operates a pediatric medical clinic, pediatric dental clinic, counseling, food pantry, benefits enrollment assistance, and family education classes.

Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler, $43,500: CWJC equips women with life skills and job skills in a Christ-centered environment.

Literacy Council of Tyler, $50,000: Literacy Council of Tyler provides education for adults. The money will help the center pay for having to move some classes and tutoring online.

PATH, $60,000: The money will help the organization provide rent assistance to clients, which is one of its many relief programs.

“After a year characterized by unknowns, it was with such joy that we joined together ‘virtually’ on Tuesday to celebrate not only the impact these grants will have on women and children in need in our community,” said Deborah Race, WFSC Vice Chair for Grants, “but also to celebrate the resilience of our own membership and mission. We innovated and adapted our practices – from meeting via Zoom, to reconsidering the focus of our grants strategy – and we are grateful to see that we were successful in carrying our mission forward to those who need us the most.”

Women’s Fund of Smith County was created in 2007 to fund programs that “enrich the lives of women and children,” said information from the organization. Since 2009, the fund has awarded about $2.3 million.

“This event reflects the heart of our mission, and we are especially honored to award more dollars to more agencies than ever before – despite the challenges presented throughout our 2020 grant cycle,” said Zoe Lawhorn, president of the Women’s Fund, said in a news release

“Our leadership recognized the immediate and persistent need that our local nonprofits would experience as a result of Covid 19’s comprehensive impact on our community,” said Johnna Fullen, board chair.

“Early on, we decided to amend our normal grant strategy in such a way that would allow agencies to direct funding to their core programs. We knew that the pandemic would not only increase the demand for the services these incredible nonprofit agencies provide, it would also challenge traditional fundraising models like special events,” she continued.

Women’s Fund members learn about community issues and, by being involved in the grants selection process, participate in philanthropy.

“Each member has a voice in our grants process through her own giving and through her vote for the grants we award annually,” Fullen said.

The next Women’s Fund of Smith County grant cycle will begin in May, with a seminar for area nonprofits to learn more about the funding criteria and guidelines of the organization. Information about the grants program, as well as Women’s Fund membership and events, is available online, at www.womensfundsc.org.