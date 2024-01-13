HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – In Hawkins on Saturday, several local church, school and government representatives met at Jarvis Christian University for their Unity in the Community breakfast.

Photo courtesy of Jarvis Christian University.

The community prayer breakfast was held in order to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. aahead of MLK Day on Monday. Guest speaker Dr. Tomika Duffey-Johnson encouraged those in attendance to continue progressing towards equality and freedom for all.

The annual breakfast is held to foster racial unity and featured a performance from the Jarvis Choir and prayers for the county, state and nation from local clergy.