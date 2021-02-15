Wow! Snow amounts hit up to 9.5 inches in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas on Sunday night and Monday morning experienced one of its heaviest snowfalls ever.

Gun Barrel City recorded 9.5 inches, KETK Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell told viewers Monday.

“The snow started as a wet snow yesterday, which was good for building snowmen but probably a lot of you noticed today it was more of a powdery substance,” said Bagwell, who monitored snow amounts and the frigid cold temperatures.

Bagwell said East Texas is covered by a “huge and intense” snow pack that likely will stay on the ground for days as temperatures stay below freezing.

The snow came in two waves, he said.

Here are some of the snowfall amounts in the region.

  • Longview – 9 inches
  • Hideaway – 8.5 inches
  • Tyler – 7.5 inches
  • Marshall – 7.5 inches
  • Carthage – 6.5 inches
  • Kilgore – 6 inches
  • Lakeport – 6 inches
  • Gun Barrel City – 9.5 inches
  • Mineola – 8.5 inches
  • Palestine – 8.5 inches
  • Gilmer – 7 inches
  • Athens – 6.8 inches
  • Winnsboro – 5 inches

