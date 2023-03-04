LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Zonta Club of Greater East Texas hosted their antique show and sale at the Maude Cobb activity center in Longview on Saturday, March 4.

Antique vendors from all over the state are gathering to put out displays of some of their best treasures up for sale. There is also a tea room if you want a break from the shopping.

Tickets are $5 a person. All proceeds go to local and international causes that support women.

“If they’ve never been, I would say they need to come and just visit. They’ll see things that they’ve never seen before, that is not in a museum that they can actually walk up and touch,” Earl Schrader said.

If you weren’t able to make it on Saturday, they will also be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.