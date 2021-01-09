Zonta Club of Longview’s prom dress boutique cancels free giveaway due COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Zonta Club of Longview’s prom dress boutique has canceled their 13th annual free prom dress giveaway due for 2021 due to COVID-19.

Zonta Club will continue to collect dresses ranging from size 0 to 28. The dresses can either be brand new or gently used and can be any style, length and color. The Zonta Club also collects accessories and shoes.

The collection site is at the Longview Fire Department at 100 S. Center Street.

