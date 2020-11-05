Completed Contests

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
69°
Sign Up
Tyler
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Top Stories
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Super Saver
Special Reports
Entertainment
East Texas In Focus
National
World
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Automotive News
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
UT Tyler holds annual ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf …
Video
Top Stories
DOJ: Smith County election website deemed ‘inaccessible’ …
Election reminders before you head to the polls
Video
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Diboll started as a sawmill town
Video
28 grams of meth seized after narcotics investigation, …
Gallery
Weather
Nominate A Super Weather Kid
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Special 2023: Before, during and after the storm
Weather Alerts
Pollen Count
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: Tyler Plaza Tower by Tyler Neurosurgical Associates
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam by Cable’s Roofing
SkyView: Longview by Monsour Law Firm
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Fever Scores
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Houston Texans
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Big Race Indy
Draft Day Preview
Top Stories
UT Tyler holds annual ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf …
Video
Top Stories
Kilgore College and TVCC earn top seeds in the SWJCFC …
Video
Glass Recreation Center opens youth basketball league …
Video
Fever Play of the Night: Timpson’s touchdown run
Video
Pine Tree takes down Texas High in Texarkana
Video
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever
FEVER Livestream 10:15 & 11:00 PM
Fever Game of the Week
Fever Spotlight
Fever Private School Roundup
Fever Play of the Night
Top Stories
Fever Play of the Night: Timpson’s touchdown run
Video
Top Stories
Pine Tree takes down Texas High in Texarkana
Video
Top Stories
Pleasant Grove defeats Spring Hill in Texarkana
Video
Marshall Mavericks win over the Whitehouse Wildcats
Video
Private School Round-up: Grace heads into postseason …
Video
Bullard ends regular season with win over Van
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Post Your Local Events
🙏 Nominate A Nonprofit by Sloan Law Firm
Small Town Salute
East Texas Women
Texas Rose Festival Parade
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Project Roadblock
Neal’s Wheels: Bike’s for Kids
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Clear the Shelters
BestReviews
Positive News
Home for the Holidays
Top Stories
UT Tyler holds annual ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf …
Video
Top Stories
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Diboll started as a sawmill town
Video
Veterans wanted at Red, White and You hiring event …
Video
UT Tyler’s upcoming collage concert
Video
TJC Theatre presents: ‘Crimes of the Heart’
Video
Video
KETK Replay
FOX51 Replay
Livestream
SkyView: Tyler Plaza Tower by Tyler Neurosurgical Associates
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam by Cable’s Roofing
SkyView: Longview by Monsour Law Firm
Top Stories
UT Tyler holds annual ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf …
Video
Top Stories
Election reminders before you head to the polls
Video
Top Stories
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Diboll started as a sawmill town
Video
Veterans wanted at Red, White and You hiring event …
Video
Human skull found in closet of home near Tyler
Video
Man arrested in Rusk County after allegedly ramming …
Video
Contests
Contests
🦸 Nominate Remarkable Women of East Texas 2024
🏡 Home for the Holidays 🎄
🏆 Nominate an Athlete of the Week
☀️🌧️ Nominate A Super Weather Kid 🌈
🏈 Pro Football Challenge by ETR-DAIKIN
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Contest & Sweepstakes Winners 2023
Top Stories
Tyler Salvation Army sells Christmas goods to fund …
Video
Top Stories
Holiday tipping: Who should get a little extra?
Video
Top Stories
These foods are unsafe to feed pets on Thanksgiving
Video
Is there a difference between dressing and stuffing?
Video
Best holiday movies of all time, according to critics
Video
What will your Christmas meal look like in 2050?
Video
Job Board
Job Alert
Jobs.KETK.com
Job Seekers
Job Recruiters
Work for KETK | FOX51
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Panera Bread in Tyler needs a Salad and …
Video
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
Video
JOB ALERT: Great Clips in Palestine needs a Hair …
Video
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
Video
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
News Tips
About Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
Advertise With Us
FOX51
KTPN
Technical Issues
Feedback
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Completed Contests
Enter to Win Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Top Completed Contests Headlines
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
2019 Contest & Sweepstakes Winners
Community
UT Tyler holds ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf tournament
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Diboll started as a sawmill town
Veterans wanted at Red, White and You hiring event
UT Tyler’s upcoming collage concert
TJC Theatre presents: ‘Crimes of the Heart’
Why you should go to the Winnsboro Art and Wine Festival
Azalea Orthopedics can treat joint pain with PRP
Tyler Salvation Army sells Christmas goods
View All Community
KETK Gives Back
KETK GIVES BACK: Titus County Sheriff’s Office
KETK GIVES BACK: Pittsburg Fire Department
KETK GIVES BACK: Panola County Sheriff’s Office
KETK GIVES BACK: Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office
KETK GIVES BACK: Smith Co. Pct. 4 Constable’s Office
KETK GIVES BACK: Athens Police Department
View All KETK Gives Back
East Texas Live
UT Tyler’s upcoming collage concert
TJC Theatre presents: ‘Crimes of the Heart’
Why you should go to the Winnsboro Art and Wine Festival
Azalea Orthopedics can treat joint pain with PRP
Events coming up in the City of Tyler
Goodwill offers free help with your tax preparation
View All East Texas Live
Job Board
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
JOB ALERT: Panera Bread in Tyler needs a Salad and …
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
JOB ALERT: Great Clips in Palestine needs a Hair …
JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler …
View All Job Board
Local News
UT Tyler holds ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf tournament
DOJ: Smith County election website is ‘inaccessible’
Election reminders before you head to the polls
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Diboll started as a sawmill town
28 grams of meth seized after narcotics investigation, …
East Texas election results for Nov. 7
View All Local News
Local Sports
UT Tyler holds ‘Putting for Patriots’ golf tournament
Kilgore College and TVCC earn top seeds in the SWJCFC …
Glass Center opens youth basketball registration
Play of the Night: Timpson’s Bussey touchdown run
Pine Tree takes down Texas High in Texarkana
Pleasant Grove defeats Spring Hill in Texarkana
Grace heads into postseason with home win
Bullard ends regular season with win over Van
Overton ends the 2023 season losing to Tenaha Tigers
Kilgore ends 2023 regular season with win
View All Local Sports
2022 Winners
2023 Winners
Don't Miss
Veterans Voices
Nominate Remarkable Women of East Texas 2024
ENTER: $15K Giveaway Home for the Holidays
Bobby Sartor: CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine …
Enter to Win Dallas Cowboys Tickets
ENTER Pro Football Challenge
Nominate A Super Weather Kid
Trending Right Now
A look at the 14 Texas Constitution propositions
ETX sample ballots, voting locations for Election …
Double murder suspect at large in Upshur County
Human skull found in closet of home near Tyler
Candidates for House District 2 discuss plans in …