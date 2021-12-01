Sweet Gourmet Christmas Giveaway 2021

So Much More Than a Chocolate Store

Sweet Gourmet was established in 2006 to fill a need for a store in Tyler that sold specialty food items, candies and chocolates.

It didn’t take long for that concept to take off when Owner, Pam Gabriel, saw the need for more! Tyler needed a store that carried quality kitchen products, local items, gifts, linens and more.

Fast forward to 2021 and Sweet Gourmet has doubled in size!  We not only still carry the items that gave us our name, we added products from companies such as Le Creuset,  Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Staub, Nordic Ware, Tyler Candles, Montes Doggett, Polish Pottery and so much more. 

We offer a Wedding Registry, Corporate Gifts, Cooking Classes and demonstrations. 

​Why not hold your next club or organization’s meeting here at Sweet Gourmet?  Call us today and see what we have in store for you!

